Why Chrissy Teigen's nightmare flight turned back

Chrissy Teigen on the TODAY show, July 26, 2017. Nathan Congleton / NBC

Throughout her dozens of tweets, Teigen also asked how a person who apparently held a United ticket could have been permitted on the ANA flight to Tokyo.

“I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me,” she wrote, later adding, “They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere.”

Teigen said after the long flight that authorities in Los Angeles boarded the plane and interviewed people seated near the unauthorized person. She continued tweeting updates after making it back to the airport lounge.

I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

After several hours and many more tweets, she told followers that she had finally boarded a new flight and was about to take off early Wednesday.

“Taking off!!! Please don’t be the same menu please don’t be the same menu,” she quipped.

Towards the end of the flight, she updated her fans with the news that she and Legend were celebrating his birthday while in the air.

Finally, almost exactly 26 hours after their original flight departed, Teigan declared “We are HERE!” on Twitter at 4:34 p.m. ET, announcing her and Legend’s arrival in Tokyo.

Teigan said the celebrity couple had a slight change of plans because of the snafu.

We uhhhhh went ahead and cancelled our connecting flight to nagoya and 3 hour car ride for…obvious reasons…but are happy to stay here in Tokyo! We feel like young lovers again. Been a while since the ramen adventures of 2012! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

CORRECTION (Dec. 27, 12:05 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this article misstated the departure time of flight NH175. It was 2:36 p.m. ET, not 8:36 a.m. ET.