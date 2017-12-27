Perfect hatch: Popular eagle cam reveals newest eaglets

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A second egg belonging to a bald eagle named Harriet hatched in Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday as eager web watchers waited for the baby bird to emerge from its shell.

The eaglet, named “E11,” hatched Wednesday at 4:25 p.m. ET — less than a day after a sibling — according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Camera, which is live streaming the hatchings 24/7.

The first eaglet, called E10, hatched Tuesday night. A similar livestream a year ago racked up millions of views, and helped to turn Harriet and her feathered family into an internet sensation.

“We’re really excited, it’s great that they will be almost 24 hours apart in age together and we’ll watch over the next couple of days and weeks as they grow and hopefully thrive,” Ginnie Pritchett McSpadden, an eagle camera co-founder whose family owns the property where the birds nest,told NBC News.

She said both eaglets pipped, or made the first crack in their shells, on the same day, Tuesday — a synchronicity “which is very rare.”

“The closer that they can hatch together the more likely that there will be less sibling rivalry and hopefully a bigger success for their survival so it just shows how smart the the parents are,” she said, referring to the way the eggs were incubated.

E10 and E11 are the offspring of bald eagle mates Harriet and mate M15. This marks the third nesting season for Harriet and M15 — short for Male 2015, according to the eagle cam website.

“Welcome to the world E10!” the eagle cam’s Facebook page said in a post Tuesday. “This evening around 8:54pm ET, we could see the shell completely removed from the baby eagle, confirming a successful hatch!”

Image: Two baby bald Eagles sit in their nest in Fort Myers, Florida

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

12 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Friends of man found dead in woods desperately searching for answers
Read More»
Baker Mayfield Oklahoma
25 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Heisman winner Mayfield attends practice, misses Disneyland
Read More»
56 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Cold expected to hang around, but what about snow/ice?
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»