Governor’s Office of Highway Safety reminds you to drive sober

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As you make plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations, make plans to have a designated driver if you plan to drink. The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety wants to remind you that there will be an increase of patrols and sobriety checkpoints during the holiday weekend.
A news release from GOHS says that if you are under the influence and get caught driving, you will go to jail. “NO WARNINGS! NO EXCEPTIONS!”
According to Georgia Department of Transportation, 12 people were killed in 4,383 crashes over the four-day holiday weekend last year. Impairment was a factor in 176 of those crashes.
GOHS wants you to remember these simple tips before celebrating:
- Plan a sober ride home before arriving at your holiday event.
- The “Designated Driver” is the person who has not been drinking any alcohol.
- Reward designated drivers with free non-alcoholic drinks and thank them for their making sure everyone gets to their destination safely.
- Party hosts should collect car keys when guests arrive and return them when certain they are sober to drive.
- Arrange for guests to stay over if they are too impaired to drive.
- Book a hotel room that can you get to without having to drive.