Governor’s Office of Highway Safety reminds you to drive sober

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As you make plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations, make plans to have a designated driver if you plan to drink. The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety wants to remind you that there will be an increase of patrols and sobriety checkpoints during the holiday weekend.

A news release from GOHS says that if you are under the influence and get caught driving, you will go to jail. “NO WARNINGS! NO EXCEPTIONS!”

According to Georgia Department of Transportation, 12 people were killed in 4,383 crashes over the four-day holiday weekend last year. Impairment was a factor in 176 of those crashes.

GOHS wants you to remember these simple tips before celebrating: