Decem-brrr to remember: Snow, cold set records across country

Joe and Grace Ferrera cross-country ski along South Shore Drive on Wednesday after two days of record snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania. Robert Frank / Reuters

That was music to the ears of travelers stranded at Erie International Airport, which shut down over Christmas.

“They can’t keep the snow off the runway, so they keep canceling the flights, and now everything’s overbooked, so I can’t get home,” Deidre Walsh, who had been on her way home to Portland, Maine, after visiting family, told NBC News.

“I’ve been surviving on vending machine food,” said Walsh, whose Christmas dinner was peanut butter cups. “I desperately want a salad.”

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper lifted a disaster emergency declaration that had mobilized the Pennsylvania National Guard. One National Guard ambulance will remain in Erie County, she said.

In other parts of the country, it was normal winter conditions that drove temperatures way, way down.

International Falls, Minnesota, which calls itself the Nation’s Icebox, bottomed out at 37 degrees below zero on Wednesday morning, breaking the Dec. 27 record by 5 degrees, the National Weather Service said. And that wasn’t even the coldest place in Minnesota — the town of Embarrass, in the northeastern part of the state, hit minus-40.

The low in Peoria, Illinois, on Wednesday, meanwhile, was only 3 degrees — which made it too cold even for ice skaters. PNC Winterfest, the city’s annual holiday festival, closed its skating rink “due to the freezing temps.”