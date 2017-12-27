Cold expected to hang around, but what about snow/ice?

Good Evening!

It has been another cold day across the southeast with rain in the morning and clouds hanging around tonight. Expect the cold to stick around through the weekend and to get even colder as we head into 2018.

Not only will it be cold through the week and weekend, some parts of Georgia could be seeing some wintry precipitation. Middle GA should stay mainly dry through Saturday.

For New Year’s Eve, right now it looks like mainly North Georgia (including the metro Atlanta area) could see some snow/ice, with Middle Georgia seeing mostly rain. There are still quite a few question marks with this forecast however so don’t cancel any plans just yet. We will continue to keep you updated as things progress through the week.

Have a great Wednesday Evening!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves