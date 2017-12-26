Utah officer punches through frozen pond to rescue 8-year-old

Search-and-rescue workers at a frozen pond Monday in New Harmony, Utah, where a sheriff’s sergeant rescued a drowning 8-year-old boy. Washington County Sheriff’s Office

The boy, whose name hasn’t been made public, was chasing his dog when fell through the ice late Monday afternoon in New Harmony, about 130 miles northeast of Las Vegas near the northeastern edge of Red Cliffs National Conservation Area, Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. David Crouse told

NBC affiliate KSL of Salt Lake City.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Thompson responded after the boy’s friend called for help, Crouse said. Thompson, who had no special equipment, removed his own gear and began punching a path through the ice until he was close enough to dive into the frigid water to rescue the boy, Crouse said.

The condition of the boy, who was flown by helicopter to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, wasn’t disclosed Tuesday. Terri Draper, a spokeswoman for the hospital, told The Associated Press that Thompson was released after he was treated for cuts, bruises and symptoms of hypothermia.