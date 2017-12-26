Singer files assault complaint against ex-Trump campaign manager

Joy Villa arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters file

Villa, who is considering a run for a Florida congressional seat, said she initially thought it was sexual harassment, but police told her that touching someone on any body part that is sexual in nature constituted sexual assault. She said she was told it was classified as a misdemeanor.

“I was initially fearful to come forward with this,” she said, adding that she did not want to bring shame or embarrassment on Lewandowski’s family or hers.

Related:

A timeline of Corey Lewandowski’s tenure with Trump campaign

“I did nothing wrong,” Villa said. “I realized if he’s not going to respond or apologize to me, I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Lewandowski did not respond to requests for comment.

Villa made news earlier this year when she wore a dress displaying Trump’s campaign slogan at the Grammys. She explained her decision to wear the dress in an Instagram post, writing, “You can either stand for what you believe in or fall for what you don’t.” She added, “agree to disagree.”

This is not the first time Lewandowski has faced police charges. In March 2016 he was charged with misdemeanor battery for an altercation involving a female reporter after a news conference in Florida.

The charges were

later dropped in April but Trump fired him as campaign manager in June 2016.