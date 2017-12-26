Restaurant Report Card: Shrimp Boat

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For almost 50 years, a restaurant in Milledgeville has been priding itself on character, good food, and cleanliness. Shrimp Boat on S. Elbert Street looks modest from the outside, but has spirit and a perfect health inspection score on the inside.

“My family has had in since 1969,” manager Benjamin Waller said. “I’ve seen some of our customers grow up as well as them seeing me grow up.”

Since the restaurants inception, it’s belonged in Waller’s family. He says it’s never relied on grandeur to attract customers, but rather, good food.

“The big box stores and franchises they don’t have the same spirit as the locally owned business do,” Waller said.

First let’s take a look at your scores this week:

Captain D’s on Pio Nono Ave – 83

Cox Cafe on Lower Poplar St – 95

Ninja Japanese Steak House on Mulberry St Lane – 93

Zoe’s Kitchen on Riverside Dr – 83

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe on Sunset Ave – 90

American Philly and Wings on Commercial Hts – 97

Barberito’s on W Hancock St – 97

Cookout on N Columbia St – 87

Surprisingly, Shrimp Boat isn’t known for its shrimp.

“Despite the name Shrimp Boat our biggest seller is fried chicken, we go through about a ton a week,” Waller said.

But of course, this Baldwin County stable has plenty of seafood.

“We have whole catfish, flounders, but another specialty we’re known for is a fried biscuit.”

And whether you’re coming for the first time of the 50th time, it’s Waller’s job to make sure you leave satisfied.

“Just try to be consistent, you want the customer to have the same experience everytime they come in, if you can keep the customer happy then everything usually runs pretty well,” Waller said.

And the reason 41NBC stopped by is because Shrimp Boat is doing its job in the cleanliness department. The 50-year-old establishment has a perfect health inspection score.

“Quality employees, they don’t just come here to get a paycheck , they enjoy the community and the customers as much as we do.”

Shrimp Boat in Milledgeville is making the grade this week.