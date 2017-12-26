Macon light show brings business to downtown

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s hard to miss a quarter of a million lights dancing to the tune of Christmas music in Downtown Macon. Thousands of people are traveling to the show to check it out.

“A couple the other night stopped me to say ‘thank you’ and they were from Americus,” said Bryan Nichols, the light show organizer. “They had driven up to see it. A lot of people from Warner Robins of course, driving up to see it. It’s not just people from Macon, they’ve been from all over.”

Nichols’ idea turned into more than he could ever imagine.

“Watching the joy that it’s bringing to the people of Macon has been just phenomenal for me,” said Nichols.

It’s also been phenomenal for downtown businesses.

“The lights on Poplar. It’s been insane,” said Oliver’s Corner Bistro Owner, Matthew Hammock.

The restaurant just opened about a month ago, and Hammock says business has been booming.

“It was crazy to see thousands of people out there just walking around, enjoying it with the family and the positive influence it had on our business as well,” said Hammack. “I mean we had lines out the door last week.”

Nichols says he’s spoken to other businesses who say they’re also benefiting from the show.

“The exciting part for me isn’t just the economic impact short term, but long term,” said Nichols. “Because if you think about it, you might not have eaten at one of these restaurants before and you did for the first time and you found out how incredible they were downtown and now you’re going to come back more.”

Ocmulgee Brew Pub owner, Katelyn Kressin, says “The Christmas lights on Poplar Street have not only brought business to downtown restaurants and storefronts, but they have brought NEW business! We saw so many new customers who came down to see the lights and hope they will become regulars in Downtown Macon.”

The light shows start every day at 6 PM, 7PM, 8 PM and 9PM and last 45 minutes. It goes on until January 2nd.