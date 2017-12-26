Local store owners say after Christmas is prime time to shop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Christmas may have passed but those seasonal sales are still going on for many locally owned boutiques around town.

“This is very mild compared to what it’s been all day long. It has been crazy in here which is a good thing,” said Karats and Keepsakes owner Julie Evans.

Evans says there’s been just as much of a holiday rush the day after Christmas as there was in the days leading up to it.

“The girls opened bright and early at 8:00 this morning to accommodate the returns and the after Christmas sale,” she said.

Her boutique Karats and Keepsakes is slicing their prices on all items in half.

“We wanted to go ahead and clear out the racks and get that ready for inventory, so we did the big sale and it’s been a great day,” Evans continued.

It’s one of several locally owned stores including Head Over Heels shoe boutique with prices rivaling chain department stores.

“It’s a good opportunity for people to come in and spend their Christmas money. We get a lot of people shopping with what they got for Christmas,” said Head Over Heels owner Ashley Wilcox.

Wilcox says this year her store has seen more exchanges than returns.

“We have people coming in needing a different size or maybe somebody bought them something they weren’t quite sure about,” she added.

With most of those discounted deals comes the word ‘final’ in front of ‘sale’.

“Our advice is to come in and try everything on because when it’s on sale it is a final sale,” said Evans.

Evans says heading to the dressing room before heading to check out may save you some time and the frustration.

“We want people to be happy with what they’re getting. We don’t want people to take it home and not enjoy and not wear,” Evans said.

But if you are in need of an exchange, you’ve got just a few days left to do it.

The big sale at Karats and Keepsakes will go on until December 29th. They’ll be taking all Christmas exchanges up until the 29th as well.