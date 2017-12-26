Christmas storm brings record snow to Erie, Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. — A Christmas storm has dumped a record amount of snow on Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday’s storm brought 34 inches of snow, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie.

Another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, bringing the total to 53 inches, the greatest two-day total in commonwealth history. The previous record was the 44 inches that fell in Morgantown in March 1958.

Image: Record Snowfall

