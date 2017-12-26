Bibb County Sheriff’s Office: Be careful when throwing out gift boxes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As you’re cleaning up from your Christmas fun, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind to be careful. The boxes your gifts came in, could lead to a burglary.

Captain Randy Gonzalez says you don’t want burglars to see what you got for Christmas.

“Put it in another box, just something, or even in a trash bag,” said Capt. Gonzalez. “If you cut it up, put it in a trash bag. Something that doesn’t make it look the at conspicuous out by the curb where you’ve got this big box sitting out there, like a TV or something.”

He also recommends that if you can, wait to put your trash out until the night before it’s supposed to get picked up.

If you do see anything or anyone suspicious, Capt. Gonzalez says call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500. They tend to see more burglaries this time of year.

