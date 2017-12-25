Winter storm brings a white Christmas to Midwest, Northeast

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Dreaming of a white — and windy — Christmas?

A winter storm that brought several inches of snow to parts of the Midwest blanketed some areas in the Northeast on Monday, snarling holiday travel.

As much as a foot of snow could fall on New England, with some areas in the region at risk of freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service. Snow inundated the Boston metro area at a rate of one inch an hour on Monday morning, according to the Weather Channel.

The storm was also pummeling Maine on Monday afternoon with heavy snow after making its way through much of the Northeast, according to the Weather Channel. More than a foot of snow has fallen so far in parts of the state.

A winter storm warning remained in effect for parts of Maine until 7 p.m. ET Monday evening, with additional snow accumulation expected, according to the National Weather Service.

“Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute,” the weather service said.

Less snow fell in southern New England, with most areas reporting 4 inches or less, according to NBC Boston.

More than 2,700 flights were delayed and nearly 150 others canceled across the U.S. as of 4:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to FlightAware, the flight data website. Several flights out of Logan International Airport in Boston were postponed or nixed, leaving some flyers stuck on the runway.

Midwesterners spent the morning digging out. Around 3 inches of snow fell in Chicago, where the hometown Bears beat the Cleveland Browns at a Soldier Field filled with shivering fans and freshly fallen powder on Sunday.

A half-foot or more was recorded in parts of western Nebraska and more than 4 inches blanketed parts of Missouri and Michigan. In northern Indiana, police said slick and icy road conditions could still make driving difficult for holiday travelers.

Image: People walk on snow covered streets in the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Body Found in Macon
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Museum offers $10M reward for stolen art, but there's a catch
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sex misconduct cases spur rethinking of statute of limitations
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»