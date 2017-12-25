Suicide bomber kills six people in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A suicide bomber struck Monday near an office of the Afghan intelligence service in the capital, Kabul, killing at least six people, including a woman in a passing vehicle, officials said.

Najib Danish, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said three other people were wounded in the attack, adding that the exact target was unclear.

“The bomber was on foot and detonated his suicide vest on the main road,” he said.

Ismail Kawasi, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, confirmed the death toll.

ISIS made its customary but unverifiable claim of responsibility in a statement it issued through its news agency, Amaq.

IMAGE: Kabul explosion scene

