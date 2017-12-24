Winter storm sweeps toward New England, promising Christmas snow

Image: Christmas Eve performance on Potomac River

Men dressed as Santa Claus and as a reindeer water-ski as they stage their annual Christmas Eve performance Sunday on the Potomac River in Alexandria, Virginia. Mike Theiler / Reuters

Frank Giannasca, a senior meteorologist for The Weather Channel, said 20- to 25-mph winds were possible across the Mid-Atlantic and up through Boston on Christmas Day, while wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph along the I-95 corridor. The windchill would make it feel like 20-degree weather, he added.

It’s only the beginning of the cold. Forecasters say repeated surges of bitter, arctic air are expected through the New Year and will keep temperatures below average across the northern United States.

Image: Snow in Missouri

