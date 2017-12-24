The fire and the flood: Pope prays for Philippines

Residents evacuate to a safer place in Kabacan in the Philippines on Dec. 23, 2017, after Tropical Storm Tembin dumped torrential rains across the island. Ferdinandh Cabrera / AFP – Getty Images

Police and emergency officials said they expected the death toll to rise with more fatalities likely to be discovered in remote farm communities and coastal areas, as rescuers reached them and restored communication and power links.

Officials said 159 people were listed as missing while about 70,000 had been forced from their homes.

The storm was moving west on Sunday, over some outlying Philippine islands and the South China Sea toward southern Vietnam, at a speed of about 12 mph.

The southern region of the Philippines was hit by another disaster on the weekend when fire swept through a shopping mall in the city of Davao, killing mostly workers at a call center, city government officials said.

The vice mayor of Davao, Paolo Duterte, said the chance of survival for any of the 37 people missing at the NCCC Mall was “zero.”

A firefighter stands in front of a burning shopping mall in Davao City on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Dec. 23, 2017. Manman Dejeto / AFP – Getty Images

On Christmas Eve, Mayor Duterte’s father, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, visited relatives of the victims and cried upon hearing the news that all were feared dead,

according to local reports.

The cause of Saturday’s fire was not known, but an investigation was being launched as authorities searched for the bodies of the victims.