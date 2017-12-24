Spain's king makes plea to Catalonia's leaders in holiday speech

Spain’s King Felipe VI delivers his traditional Christmas address on Dec. 23, 2017. Andres Ballesteros / Pool via Reuters

“2017 for Spain has been, without a doubt, a difficult year for our commonwealth, a year marked, above all, by the situation in Catalonia,” Felipe said. “(Catalonia’s) leaders must face the problems that affect all Catalans, respecting their diversity and thinking responsibly in the common good.”

The king’s last televised address was on Oct. 3, two days after Catalonia’s regional government disobeyed a court injunction and held a referendum on secession. The king harshly criticized the Catalan government as disloyal.

His tone was more conciliatory on Sunday, when he recognized that while Spain had grown into a fully integrated member of the European Union, “not everything was a success” in recent decades.

He insisted on recovering the “harmonious coexistence at the heart of Catalan society, in all its diversity, so that ideas don’t divide or separate families and friends.”

People react to results in Catalonia’s regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly in Barcelona, Spain Dec. 21, 2017. Albert Gea / Reuters