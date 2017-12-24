Jerusalem violence puts damper on Christmas in Bethlehem

Pope Francis kisses a statue of baby Jesus as he celebrates the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on Dec. 24, 2017. Alessandra Tarantino / AP

By midafternoon, hundreds of people had gathered in Manger Square near the city’s main Christmas for celebrations, greeted by bagpipe-playing young Palestinian marching bands and scout troops. Accompanying the decorations was a large banner protesting Trump’s Jerusalem declaration.

Bethlehem’s mayor, Anton Salman, said celebrations were toned down because of anger over Trump’s decision.

“We decided to limit the Christmas celebrations to the religious rituals as an expression of rejection and anger and sympathy with the victims who fell in the recent protests,” he said.

Next to the square was a poster that read “Manger Square appeal” and “#handsoffjerusalem.”

“We want to show the people that we are people who deserve life, deserve our freedom, deserve our independence, deserve Jerusalem as our capital,” he said.

A worshiper prays inside the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem on Dec. 24, 2017. Majdi Mohammed / AP

James Thorburn, a visitor from London, said he was determined to enjoy the holiday and show solidarity with Bethlehem’s residents.

“I know that a lot of people did cancel,” he said. “I felt I should come to support the Palestinians.”