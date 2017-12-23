Texas deputies fire at suspect, kill boy, 6, in 'tragic accident'

Kameron Prescott, 6, is seen in this photo released by the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. SCHERTZ-CIBOLO-UNIVERSAL CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Salazar said that his office was still searching the area for a gun and was using a helicopter and dive team in the search. “That deputy is still adamant that what he saw was a handgun,” Salazar said.

Salazar said there was good audio of the incident, but said his office did not have clear video of the shooting. A helicopter overhead caught the scene moments after, and the deputy who was had a body camera unintentionally obstructed its view when he raised and fired his rifle.

Salazar said internal affairs is investigating the matter, but said “preliminarily … it appears as if policies were complied with.” As of Friday evening, it was unclear when the sheriff’s office would release the video, which Salazar said included video of officers administering first aid to the six-year-old boy.

The deadly drama began around 11 a.m., Salazar said, when a deputy responding to reports of a stolen car found Jones hiding in a closet and she allegedly told them, “I have a weapon, I’m gonna shoot you.”

Somehow, the woman was able to flee the residence into some nearby woods where the deputy lost her and called for backup, Salazar said. Jones was later spotted fording a river and the deputies chased after her in “water that was up to their chin.”

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar gives direction to deputies near the scene of an officer involved shooting on Dec. 21, 2017 where officers killed a female suspect. A stray bullet pierced a wall and killed 6-year-old Kameron Prescott. Bob Owen / AP

Salazar said the deputies believed Jones was armed because she appeared to point a weapon at them during the foot chase.

Two relatives were in the mobile home with little Kameron when the fatal shots were fired, Salazar said. Neither was hurt.

“The grandfather of this young man, Kameron’s grandfather, is a friend of mine for the past 20 years,” Salazar said. “He’s a peace officer. I’ve actually spoken to him and conveyed messages to the family through him.”