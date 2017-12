WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Shots were fired at a home on Evergreen Street Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, several gunshots were fired into a home on the 200 block around 10:00 p.m. No one was injured.

The case is under investigation.

The release said anyone with information should called Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.