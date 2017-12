WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Your family can enjoy a free showing of the movie Frozen at the Museum of Aviation today at 1:30 p.m.

Characters, Anna and Elsa, will also be at the museum to take free pictures with children before the movie starts at 12:30 p.m.

Pictures will be taken in the lobby of the Eagle Building.

You can watch the movie in the Scott Theater.