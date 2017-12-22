Texas deputies fire at suspect, kill boy, 6, in 'tragic accident'

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar gives direction to deputies near the scene of an officer involved shooting on Dec. 21, 2017 where officers killed a female suspect. A stray bullet pierced a wall and killed 6-year-old Kameron Prescott. Bob Owen / AP

The deadly drama began around 11 a.m., Salazar said, when a deputy responding to reports of a stolen car found the suspect hiding in a closet and she allegedly told them, “I have a weapon, I’m gonna shoot you.”

Somehow, the woman was able to flee the residence into some nearby woods where the deputy lost her and called for backup, Salazar said. She was later spotted fording a river and the deputies chased after her in “water that was up to their chin.”

Salazar said the deputies believed she was armed because she appeared to point a weapon at them during the foot chase.

Two relatives were in the mobile home with little Kameron when the fatal shots were fired, Salazar said. Neither was hurt.

“The grandfather of this young man, Kameron’s grandfather, is a friend of mine for the past 20 years,” Salazar said. “He’s a peace officer. I’ve actually spoken to him and conveyed messages to the family through him.”