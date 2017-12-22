Last minute shoppers can head to Travis Jean in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Let the last minute shopping commence.

An estimated 126 million people are expected to be out shopping this weekend on ‘Super Saturday’ including folks in Macon.

Travis Jean owner Scott Mitchell says it’s never too late to catch a last minute deal or get the gift you thought may not be ready in time.

“I had a guy come in this morning wanting me to do some gift baskets. I think a lot of times people think it’s too late. I’ve heard a lot of people in town have stopped making gift baskets. I never stop making gift baskets so come on out,” he said.

Mitchell says Travis Jean has several deals going for anyone looking for a few last minute items. His best sellers this year are Macon Bacon gear and Rock Candy Tour T-shirts.