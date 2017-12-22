Former Miss America on vulgar emails: This is proof of what I knew was happening

Mallory Hagan attends Point Honors Gala on April 11, 2016 in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Point Foundation file

The organization said it “does not condone the use of inappropriate language and apologizes for this situation. The Board of Directors took the allegations very seriously, investigated them and considers the matter closed.” It also said Friedman was fired but did not say when.

The Miss America Organization Board of Directors on Friday voted to suspend Haskell and “Mr. Haskell, in support of the organization, has agreed to abide by the board’s decision,” the board said in a statement.

“The Board will be conducting an in-depth investigation into alleged inappropriate communications and the nature in which they were obtained,” the board of directors said.

Haskell said he would address the matter on Friday, according to the AP. NBC News reached out to Haskell and Friedman for further comment.

Friedman and Haskell also shared emails in 2014 criticizing Hagan for her appearance and weight gain after her pageant win, and remarking about her sex life, HuffPost reported.

In a separate email about Hagan, Haskell wrote to a female board member: “OMG she is huge…and gross.”

Haskell, however, believed Hagan was trying to undermine him, other emails suggest, and felt like she was “viciously and cruelly” attacking him and his family. But it was Hagan who said she felt as if the Miss America Organization was purposefully trying to freeze her out of a career in pageant coaching.

HuffPost’s report also claimed disdain among leadership for anyone who went against them, including Miss America 1989 Gretchen Carlson, who

sued Fox News chairman Roger Ailes for sexual harassment last year.

Carlson tweeted Thursday that board members who “engaged in such crude behavior & signed off on it” should resign.

Every MAO executive & board member who engaged in such crude behavior & signed off on it like it was no big deal should resign immediately. The MAP which is tasked to uphold an almost 100 year old tradition of female empowerment & scholarship, deserves better. https://t.co/4lCYl77OUN— Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) December 22, 2017

Miss America 1998 Kate Shindle was also referred to in the emails by Haskell and Friedman, who apparently joked about her death, according to HuffPost.

“You can apologize for the bad words or the bad statements, but it’s so clear that there’s a pervasive culture of abuse in which these board members and this chief executive … are conspiring to abuse and degrade young women,” Shindle told “Today.”

Forty-nine former Miss Americas called for the organization’s leadership to quit, according to

the HuffPost.

Hagan has moved on from the pageant world, and has since become an anchor with

NBC affiliate WLTZ in Columbus, Georgia. She doesn’t want to see Miss America eliminated because of this scandal.

“It’s an institution that I think is one that has the power … to uplift women for a long time,” she said. “But it won’t be able to do that if there are people running it who are constantly trying to tear them down.”