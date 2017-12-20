Union Elementary gives away 30 bikes to students excelling

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students at Union Elementary School were all geared up on Wednesday thanks to a little holiday magic from Academy Sports in Macon.

The School in partnership with Academy gave away 30 brand new bikes to deserving students for good behavior and academic excellence.

Union’s Principal LaLisa Burston says she was happy to be ‘Oprah Winfrey’ for a day–and encourage kids to keep up the good work.

“I love the excitement that he students have. My students have worked really hard to do well academically as well as behaviorally. So, we’ve just been having a great month working for our PBIS activity pulled drawing and we’ve just been working hard academically all year,” she said.

The give-away was for students from all grade levels. Burston says she hopes this will inspire more students to strive for success.