MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lil G and Mama D from Power 107.1FM are doing their part to make Christmas special for twelve Middle Georgia families. The two radio hosts will have their third annual 12 Days of Christmas Celebration. The event will be Thursday, December 21 at the Tubman Museum of African American Art, History, and Culture.
Two radio hosts set to help the community just before Christmas
