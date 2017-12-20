Should fliers fear power outages? Only if airports don't modernize

Image: Power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Passengers affected by an 11hour power outage try to rebook on new flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on Dec. 18, 2017. Erik S. Lesser / EPA

Although the

FAA has begun rolling out upgrades to GPS satellite-based navigation, which is used during approaches and departures, air traffic control spends the in-between time grappling with technology that is 40 years old. Host, the computer system that controls high-altitude traffic, was developed in the 1970s, according to WIRED.

“I think it’s amazing U.S. air traffic control system works as well it does,” Geddes said, adding that the United States “has a long way to go in order to modernize its aging airports.”

Also when it comes to the future of airport design, Chicas said the horizon is still too short.

“Lately, I’ve been citing Grand Central Terminal in New York. Grand Central celebrated its 100 anniversary [in 2013]. It’s as relevant and valid today as the day it was built,” Chicas said. “So whereas we’re used to talking about airports and designing airports for next 30 to 50 years, I think we should be talking about 80 to 100 years.”

China and some Middle Eastern countries have been global leaders at building innovative, first-class airports, Chicas said.

“Because they have the resources to build fabulous facilities, they are now rich in new 21st century airports,” Chicas said of the other countries. “The U.S. on the other hand, we’ve done a really good job of modernizing and remaining competitive in the world aviation industry. Our challenge is we have older airports that, for primarily commercial reasons, can’t be replaced in a wholesale manner.”

Airports are unable to fully shutter or be demolished and rebuilt because of the loss of both revenue and accessible travel. This means renovations can be painstakingly slow, Chicas said.

“We’re definitely making major strides in improving aviation infrastructure but forced to move at slower pace than other parts of the world,” he said.

Geddes said proposals in Congress have suggested moving toward a Canadian model, which would privatize the system to an independent non-government group.

The last major airport to be built in the United States, Denver International Airport, was completed in 1996. But even though it is the newest airport in the country, earlier this year, the

Denver City Council approved a $1.8 billion redesign of the Jeppesen Terminal.

