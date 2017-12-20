Sexton, Petty rally Alabama past Mercer in Huntsville 80-79

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Collin Sexton scored 21 points and John Petty added 18 as Alabama rallied past Mercer for an 80-79 victory on Tuesday night in the Rocket City Classic.

Petty, a two-time Alabama Mr. Basketball as a Huntsville prep star, hit four of the Crimson Tide’s six 3-pointers in his homecoming. Dazon Ingram added 11 and Alex Reese 10 for the Crimson Tide (8-3).

Demetre Rivers had 24 points and Ria’n Holland added 21 to lead Mercer (6-6). Holland missed a last-second 3-point attempt after a Tide turnover.

Alabama trailed at halftime 35-31, and was down seven at the 10-minute mark of the second half. But it went on a 15-2 run over the next four minutes, highlighted by a Petty 3-pointer with 7:27 to play, that gave the Tide the lead for good.

