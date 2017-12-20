Sanctions case: Turkish banker's fate in hands of NYC jury

Reza Zarrab was the government’s star witness. Ozan Kose / AFP – Getty Images file

They described Atilla, a deputy general manager, as one of the most important executives at Halkbank, tapped to meet with U.S. Treasury Department officials who warned him about sanctions violations. The fact that he never received a penny from Zarrab did not mean he is innocent, they said.

“Being bribed is not a membership card to the Iranian sanctions club,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sidhardha Kamaraju.

Kamaraju said that when Atilla was arrested by the FBI he told the agents it would create a diplomatic crisis. But during the trial, he was portrayed as a humble functionary.

“Mr. International Incident wants you to believe he’s just another Who from Whoville,” Kamaraju told jurors, his voice dripping with sarcasm.

The prosecution of Atilla has

enraged Turkish President Recep Erdogan, who was implicated in the sanctions-busting by Zarrab. His government claims the U.S. is trying to weaken his regime and is doing the bidding of a political rival, cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in the U.S.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has looked into whether

Mike Flynn, before his abbreviated appointment as national security adviser, was offered a bribe by Turkish officials to get Gulen returned to Turkey and scuttle the sanctions case. Flynn’s lawyers have denied those allegations.

Although Flynn’s name did not come up during the trial that has been unfolding in Manhattan federal court since late November, Zarrab did testify that two of his attorneys,

Rudolph Giuliani and former Attorney General Michael Mukasey, flew to Turkey and tried to broker a prisoner swap to get him out of jail.