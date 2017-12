MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Central High School senior is getting ready to head to the Annual Auto Zone Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

Kaleah Stephens is joining other homecoming queens during next week’s event. She sat down and talked with 41NBC’s Karlisha Booze to talk about the mission she hopes to accomplish during her trip and how you can help make sure she gets there

Click the video for the full interview.

If you want to help Kaleah, she has a go fund me page set up. Click here to donate.