Major accident closes I-75 South in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting that I-75 in Monroe County is closed to traffic heading south.

An overturned tractor trailer is blocking traffic at Exit 185/Harold Clarke Pkwy.

Monroe County EMA reports that two lanes of northbound traffic are also blocked.

GDOT estimates clean-up will be complete around 6pm.

