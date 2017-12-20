Major accident closes I-75 South in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting that I-75 in Monroe County is closed to traffic heading south.
An overturned tractor trailer is blocking traffic at Exit 185/Harold Clarke Pkwy.
Monroe County EMA reports that two lanes of northbound traffic are also blocked.
GDOT estimates clean-up will be complete around 6pm.
75 south blocked..all lanes at exit 185…northbound has 2 lanes blocked with debris and a light pole…use caution… pic.twitter.com/xSDVaQ2I2F
— Monroe County EMA (@MonroeCountyEMA) December 20, 2017