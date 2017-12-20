Holding lumps of coal, Dems demand GOP reauthorize CHIP

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 20, 2017, about the funding for the reauthorization of the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Susan Walsh / AP

CHIP covers everything from routine check-ups and immunizations to

treatment for more serious diagnoses.

Experts say the program’s payoffs, especially combined with Medicaid efforts, have been astounding. They cite Census Bureau data that shows that the rate of uninsured children in the U.S. in the past 20 years has dropped from 14 to about 4.5 percent — a historic low.

Pelosi said Wednesday that a “CHIP patch,” or short-term solution, was being discussed, but she urged Congress to do a full reauthorization.

Brenda Lawrence, vice chair of the Democratic Women’s Working Group, accused Republicans of using “CHIP as a pawn in year-end negotiations and holding millions of children and desperate families hostage.”

“Republicans, put the coal back in your pocket,” Lawrence said, “and let’s give America a gift for Christmas.”