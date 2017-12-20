Family of Australian woman killed by Minn. police calls for thorough investigation

Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Damond on August 11, 2017 at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Aaron Lavinsky / Star Tribune via AP file

Freeman

said in a video statement on Monday that he was not aware his comments about the case were being recorded. He said that “no one cares more about justice in this matter than I do.”

Freeman said his office will share more news about the status of its charging decision in the case next week.

John Ruszczyk said that while some activist groups may have their own agenda, no one can speak for Justine but her family in Australia or the man she was to be married to, Don Damond of Minneapolis.