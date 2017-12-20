Deputies indicted in Eurie Martin death make first appearance in court

SWAINSBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three Washington County Deputies faced a judge in Emanuel County earlier on Wednesday for the in custody death of Eurie Lee Martin.

According to Washington County District Attorney Hayward Altman all three deputies were indicted on the following charges: two counts of felony murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of false imprisonment, one count of aggravated assault, one count of reckless misconduct and one count of simple assault.

Benjamin Dotson with the NAACP in Washington County says he and others in the community are happy to see the first steps toward justice for Martin being made but it doesn’t stop here.

“Justice will be those officers held legally–that’s criminally–and civilly responsible for the wrongful death of Eurie Lee Martin,” Dotson told 41NBC.

The three deputies were fired back in October. In court on Wednesday, they were read their rights.

Their bond hearing is set for January 2nd at the Washington County Superior Court.