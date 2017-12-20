Bernard Law, cardinal disgraced by priest sex abuse scandal, dies at 86

Bernard Law resigned as archbishop of Boston in 2002. Tony Gentile / Reuters file

“It is my fervent prayer that this action may help the archdiocese of Boston to experience the healing, reconciliation and unity which are so desperately needed,” Law said at the time. “To all those who have suffered from my shortcomings and mistakes, I both apologize and from them beg forgiveness.”

However, MacPherson’s mother Barbara Sidorowicz, whose two sons were also abused, said she couldn’t do that.

“I’m a person, I cannot ever turn my back on my faith, but I can’t find it in my heart to forgive,” she told the AP. “I cry over what happened to my children, but I can’t cry over him. I can’t even get myself to say a prayer for him. He should have been in jail.”

Law retained some support in the Vatican.

In 2004, he was appointed archpriest of the Basilica of St. Mary Major, one of four principal basilicas in Rome. He continued for several years to serve in Vatican dicasteries, or policy-making committees, including the Congregation for Bishops, which recommends appointments to the pope. Advocates for victims saw the posts as a sign of favor for Law by church officials unrepentant about abused children.

Garabedian, the attorney, said many of Law’s victims “are upset that he was not criminally prosecuted, but instead received a promotion to Rome.”

The current archbishop of Boston, Cardinal Sean O’Malley, made a fresh apology to the victims of historic clergy abuse and said the church had “failed seriously in its responsibilities” in those cases.

“I deeply regret that reality and its consequences,” he said in a statement. “Since the day I arrived in the Archdiocese of Boston, my primary objective has been to work for healing and reconciliation among survivors, their families and the wider community of Catholics for whom the abuse crisis was a devastating experience and a great test of faith.”

He gave Law credit for being “deeply engaged in the civil rights struggle in our country” and for “visiting the sick, the dying and the bereaved at all hours of the night and day.”

However, he acknowledged: “It is a sad reality that, for many, Cardinal Law’s life and ministry is identified with one overwhelming reality, the crisis of sexual abuse by priests.”

A Vatican news release on Wednesday briefly noted Law’s role in the scandal but his official biography made no mention of it, instead recalling his “vast experience” in improving relations between the U.S. Catholic church and Judaism.

Alastair Jamieson reported from London. Anne Thompson reported from New York.