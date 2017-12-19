Strong Storms Possible Wednesday

Good Evening!

Well after a day in the mid 70’s across Middle Georgia, you might be wondering where winter is! Well, it is on the way, but first we have a chance of strong to severe storms on Wednesday.

The line is expected to move through during the afternoon hours (pretty much any time after 2pm) moving from the Northeast to Southwest.

Main Threats with this system:

-Gusty winds

-Locally heavy rain

-Isolated Tornado

Be sure to have multiple ways to get your warnings (weather radio, phone app, television) and stay weather aware Wednesday. Rain chances stay with us pretty much through the rest of the week as well, but not much in the way of storms after Wednesday.



Of course, everyone is already worried about Christmas, but right now the main consensus is that it will be chilly thanks to a big shot of Arctic air that is pushed into the southeast. Don’t listen to anyone who is actively telling you to expect a White Christmas (it is very unlikely). Stay tuned tomorrow for the latest on potential severe storms with Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy on 41NBC Daybreak.

Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves