Senate Russia investigators are interested in Jill Stein

Willy Wimmer, is a former member of the German Bundestag who is often critical of U.S. foreign policy. Two-time U.S. Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, was the only American besides Flynn at the head table. RT

Stein has steadfastly said that she, unlike Flynn, received no fee or travel expenses for her participation in the RT program.

In an interview with NBC News last fall, she deflected questions about her appearance, instead chastising the U.S. media for not paying attention to her campaign while RT gave it a lot more attention.

“And my own connection to RT, you know ironically, it takes a Russian television station to actually be open to independent candidates in this country and that is a shame. A shameful commentary on our own media,” she told NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald.

Both RT and Sputnik often portrayed Stein as a victim of U.S. mainstream media, citing a lack of coverage of her candidacy.

Now the Russia probers have turned their attention to Stein.

In July, the Senate Judiciary Committee asked President Trump’s son, Donald Jr., for all communications between President Trump’s son and a number of others, including Stein.

In November, the Senate Intelligence Committee asked Stein and the Green Party for “documents pertaining to interference in the 2016 election,” according to a Stein spokesperson.

In a statement Monday, Stein said she is cooperating with the Intel Committee, but warned of the danger of political motives in such probes.

“In the current climate of attacks on our civil liberties, with the emergence of censorship in social media and the press, criminalization of protest, militarization of police and massive expansion of the surveillance state, we must guard against the potential for these investigations to be used to intimidate and silence principled opposition to the political establishment.”