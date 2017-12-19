Meryl Streep responds to Rose McGowan's criticism

Actress Rose McGowan speaks at the inaugural Women’s Convention in Detroit on Oct. 27, 2017. McGowan recently went public with her allegation that film company co-founder Harvey Weinstein raped her. Paul Sancya / AP

“Rose assumed and broadcast something untrue about me, and I wanted to let her know the truth,” she continued. “Through friends who know her, I got my home phone number to her the minute I read the headlines. I sat by that phone all day yesterday and this morning, hoping to express both my deep respect for her and others’ bravery in exposing the monsters among us, and my sympathy for the untold, ongoing pain she suffers. No one can bring back what entitled bosses like Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes, and HW took from the women who endured attacks on their bodies and their ability to make a living.. And I hoped that she would give me a hearing. She did not, but I hope she reads this.”

She continued, “I am truly sorry she sees me as an adversary, because we are both, together with all the women in our business, standing in defiance of the same implacable foe: a status quo that wants so badly to return to the bad old days, the old ways where women were used, abused and refused entry into the decision-making, top levels of the industry. That’s where the cover-ups convene. Those rooms must be disinfected, and integrated, before anything even begins to change.”

Amber Tamblyn previously responded to McGowan’s tweet, calling for women to stand together. “I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other woman who are trying to create change. Telling us to wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose,” the actress wrote.