Maten powers Georgia to runaway win over Georgia Tech

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Yante Maten scored 24 points, including two baskets in Georgia’s 13-3 run to open a dominant second half, and the Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech 80-59 on Tuesday night.

Georgia (8-2) has won three straight games in the annual state rivalry game against Georgia Tech (5-5).

Freshman Rayshaun Hammonds added 11 points as Georgia’s only other scorer in double figures.

Maten made 9 of 13 shots from the field and had six rebounds.

Josh Okogie led the Yellow Jackets with 21 points before fouling out late in the game. Tadric Jackson had 17 points. Senior center Ben Lammers was held to four points, nine below his average, while making only 2 of 10 shots from the field.

There were five first-half ties, the last at 17-17 before a 3-pointer by Juwan Parker started Georgia’s 9-0 run.

