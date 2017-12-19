Man sentenced to 20 years for squirting lighter fluid on Gamestop employee

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man will spend the next 10 years in prison after squirting lighter fluid on a Gamestop employee during a 2016 robbery attempt, according to a news release from the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

A Bibb County Superior Court judge sentenced 25-year-old Derrick Dwayne Lamb to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation.

According to evidence presented at Lamb’s trial, Lamb entered the Gamestop on Presidential Pkwy. in Macon on the morning of June 30, 2016. He was found guilty in November of armed robbery and aggravated assault for squirting lighter fluid on the store’s clerk and threatening to set the clerk on fire if the clerk didn’t give him money.

Lamb faced a life sentence for the crime, but Tuesday, the Bibb County Superior Court judge gave him 20 years, 10 of which will be served in prison.