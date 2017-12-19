Macon-Bibb Commission votes to approve Bowden’s five year plan

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Commissioners voted to approve the county’s five year plan for Bowden Golf Course.

The plan includes $340,000 worth of structural improvements including a more modern design for the course.

General Manager of the course Brandon Dole says even though they’re going for a more chic look, it will still have the same ‘old school’ feel.

“The layout will be the same, but you’re face lifting the greens and the tees and the bunkers. That’s what we’re doing. We’re just upgrading,” he said.”We’re trying to make it more playable for other people and more comparable to other courses in the area,” he added.

Doles says they’ll hold a public hearing where community members can give feedback on what changes and upgrades they want to see go into Bowden.