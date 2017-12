ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones and Alex Mack were named to the 2018 Pro Bowl roster Tuesday.

It’s the fifth Pro Bowl nod for both players.

Jones has 76 catches for 1,215 yards and three touchdowns this season. Mack is the anchor of an offensive line that’s only given up 18 sacks.

The Pro Bowl is January 28 in Orlando.