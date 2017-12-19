District Attorney’s Office receives $200,000 for victim advocate programs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Commissioners approved money to help fund the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office’s victim advocate programs on Tuesday.

The near $200,000 comes from a $101,341 Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) continuation award and a $72,962 grant, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office. As part of the VOCA grant, Macon-Bibb County must provide $25,335 in matching funds.

With the grant money, the district attorney’s office will hire a new victim advocate as part of the Georgia Crime Victims Compensation Program which provides money to help pay for counseling, funeral expenses, medical bills and other costs incurred as a result of crime, the news release states.