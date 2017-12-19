Amtrak crash killed two 'passionate advocates' of rail travel

Del DeSart, right, pictured with his wife, Meagan DeSart, was on the Amtrak train that derailed on Monday. Courtesy of Meagan DeSart

Del DeSart, 38, of Astoria, Ore., was on the train back home after going to a Seattle Seahawks game. A season ticketholder, DeSart usually drives up to the games, but decided to save money on gas and take the train this time to “just relax,” his wife, Meagan DeSart, told NBC News.

Meagan heard about the train crash on Monday morning but couldn’t get a hold of her husband for more than half an hour and didn’t know whether he had survived.

“It was horrifying,” she said. “It felt like an eternity.”

Once she reached him, she left their three kids, ages 3, 11, and 16, with family, and met him at the hospital in Tacoma where he was taken.

“We’re still not quite sure the gravity of everything that’s going on medically,” Meagan said. “He has broken bones, and he’s not paralyzed, and we’re thankful for that.”

She declined to give more information about his condition in light of potential legal action she was considering.

“He’s hanging in there,” she said.

Another passenger, Rudy Wetzel, 81, injured his back in the derailment. He told

KING he was asleep when it happened.

“I opened up my eyes and I saw the car was falling,” he said from his hospital bed. “Next thing you know, part of my body was underneath the car.”

As for why he survived, Wetzel said: “I’m a very lucky person.”