MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The cases involving two men in separate violent incidents are moving forward.

The Office of the District Attorney says grand jurors returned indictments this week for 44-year-old Moses Hall and 46-year-old Rodney Curry.

Hall is facing several charges including rape. He is accused of hitting a woman back in September with a board with a nail in it before beating and raping her.

Curry is accused of trying to kill a man by setting a home on fire. The incident happened in October at a home on New Clinton Road.

Curry is charged with arson and aggravated assault.