One man dead, another fighting for life after shooting in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Macon Monday night.

The two men were shot following an argument at Cobblestone Square Apartments off Riley Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones hasn’t released the name of the 20-year-old deceased victim. The other man is fighting for his life at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. Jones believes both men were shot in the chest.

This marks Macon’s 28th homicide in 2017.

