Milledgeville firefighters raise $4,000 for muscular dystrophy

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Firefighters in Milledgeville raised more than $4,000 this fall to help adults and kids with muscular dystrophy.

The Baldwin County and Milledgeville Fire Departments received $4,170 during its 2017 MDA Fill the Boot campaign. The money benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association and people with ALS and related life-threatening diseases.

According to a news release from MDA, fire fighters haven taken part in the Fill the Boot campaign for more than 60 years, asking pedestrians and motorists to make a donation to MDA by dropping some money in a firefighter’s boot.

For more information, visit https://www.mda.org/.