Middle Georgia Regional Airport ready for passengers stranded in Atlanta

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hundreds of stranded travelers are stuck in Atlanta after a massive power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Middle Georgia Regional Airport’s Erick D’Leon says there’s no way to predict when a mishap that large could happen but it’s important to be prepared.

D’Leon says Contour Airlines is prepared to take on travelers looking for an alternative way out of town.

“Absolutely. As a public facility, you wanna be prepared for any emergencies that happen and we do that regularly. We have rules and regulations that we follow for TFA to be ready for an event that may happen,” he said.

If you or someone else you know is interested in finding out how to schedule your flight to BWI through Contour Airlines visit the Middle Georgia Regional Airport’s website here.