Missing Macon man found in Jones County

UPDATE (12/18): Lawson has been found safe in Jones County, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies say they need your help finding a man with a mental disability.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Lawson was last seen early Monday afternoon at his home on Allan Way. That’s in South Bibb County near Bloomfield Road.

Deputies say at that time, Lawson was wearing black sweatpants and a fluorescent green shirt with “Bibb” printed on the front and the number 99 on the back.

Lawson’s family told deputies that he has a mind of a young child and may appear to be frightened once you approach him.

If you can help deputies find Lawson, you should call 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.