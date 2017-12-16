Here's a list of politicians accused of sexual misconduct

United States Vice President George H.W. Bush at the 1988 Republican Convention at the Super Dome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Aug. 18, 1988. Arnie Sachs / Arnie Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa

Seven women from separate incidents have accused former President George H.W. Bush of inappropriately touching them from behind while they posed beside him for photos. Some said he also told them a dirty joke.

The first sexual misconduct allegation against the former president was made by

television actress Heather Lind, who said in a now-deleted Instagram post that Bush touched her during a 2014 screening of her AMC series, “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” in Houston.

In the photo, Lind appears next to Bush, who’s seated in a wheelchair, while his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, was also present.

Related:

Former President George H.W. Bush Accused by Heather Lind of Touching Her

“At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures,” Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. “To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured joke.”

Another actress, Jordana Grolnick, accused the former president of inappropriately touching her in 2016. Author

Christina Baker Kline also came forward to accuse Bush of sexual misconduct in 2014, while Amanda Staples, a Republican candidate for Maine’s Senate, said he touched her in 2006. Retired journalist Liz Allen also said she was inappropriate touched by the former president in 2004.

Another accuser, Roslyn Corrigan, told

Time magazine that Bush touched her from behind during a photo op when she was 16 in 2003. McGrath said in response that Bush “does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone harm or distress.”

In the latest accusation, a

Michigan woman told CNN that Bush grabbed her during a photo-op in April 1992, while he was in office.

“We got closer together for a family photo and it was like, ‘Holy crap!’ It was like a gentle squeeze,” the unidentified woman told CNN.